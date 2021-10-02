Miley Cyrus Crashes Megan Thee Stallion's Set At Austin City Limits

Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion both headlined Austin City Limits on Friday night (October 1). Billie Eilish was also in attendence, however, Eilish did not hop on stage with the other two performers.

Cyrus has been open about facing post-pandemic anxiety as she returns to the stage. The singer paused her set at Summerfest to reveal that she had needed to step off briefly in order to work through a panic attack. "Being on stage felt like being at home," Cyrus said. "And it doesn't anymore because of how much time I spent at home, locked away, and this is very confusing. So for myself and, just like each one of you, being a part of a pandemic was troubling and terrifying, and coming out of it is also slightly terrifying. So I just wanted to be honest with how I'm feeling because I think by being honest about that, it makes me less afraid."

Meanwhile, a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, Ozuna, Blackpink, and DJ Snake is on the way, and fans are gearing up for the track's release. The "WAP" rapper will then be joining Dua Lipa on tour next spring, with fans able to catch the two performers across North America. More details for the tour are available here.