Rob Gronkowski Will Miss Sunday's Game Against Patriots: Report

Gronkowski won three Super Bowls during his nine seasons with the Patriots before retiring in 2019 and coming out of retirement during the 2020 offseason, when New England -- who still held his rights post-retirement -- traded him to Tampa Bay for a fourth-round 2020 NFL Draft pick weeks after Brady's decision to sign as a free agent.

Gronkowski ranks as the Patriots' career leader in receiving touchdowns for all positions, as well as receptions and receiving yards among tight ends.

Most of the attention, however, has remained on Brady, who led the Patriots to an NFL record six championships (tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers) during his 20 seasons in New England.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will likely break Drew Brees' NFL record of 80,358 passing yards during his return to Gillette Stadium, which served as his home for 20 NFL seasons before joining the Buccaneers in March 2020.

Brady trails the all-time passing record by just 67 yards entering Sunday's game.

Both teams will be looking to bounce back from disappointing performances in Week 3, with the Patriots coming off a 28-13 loss at home to the New Orleans Saints.