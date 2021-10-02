Rumors Of A New Adele Album Continue To Ignite As '30' Billboards Pop Up

The Sunday Mirror reported that Adele's next album could be expected before Christmas, and that the singer will perform in Las Vegas prior to the record's release. However, the singer and her team have not yet officially confirmed that 30 is underway.

"Adele's new album is the most highly-anticipated record of the year," a source had told The Sunday Mirror. "It's been a long time coming but her label wants it released before Christmas and have their sites set on a performance in Vegas."

As the billboards continue to spur speculation, fans are hoping for an official confirmation soon. And if it does wind up incorporating some drum n bass, fans can get a taste for it with High Contrast's remix of her single "Hometown Glory," which can be streamed via iHeartRadio here.

While Adele's fans have been going wild about the possibility that 30 will be able to be streamed before the end of the year, the 33-year-old superstar has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Rich Paul. The couple were first rumored to be dating after they sat together courtside at Game 5 of the NBA finals. But Adele did not confirm her romance with Lebron James' agent until this month, when she shared pictures of the two attending Anthony Davis and Marlen P's wedding in Los Angeles together.