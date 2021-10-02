Texas Man Chased Down Alleged Carjacker Who Dragged Woman To Her Death

By Bill Galluccio

October 2, 2021

Photo: Houston Police Department

A Texas man who survived a shooting several months ago helped catch a suspect accused of carjacking a woman and dragging her to her death. When Lewis Matos saw the man, later identified as 55-year-old Marcus Wayne Brock, forcing the woman out of his car, he didn't hesitate to help.

"I jumped in my car. I didn't even think," Matos told KTRK. "All I kept thinking was 'he's not getting away.'"

As Brock drove away, the woman's seatbelt got caught, and she was dragged by the car for several blocks. Unfortunately, Matos couldn't stop Brock before the woman died. Brock eventually crashed the vehicle and fled on foot.

"I was mortified. When I picked up that piece of signage that was on top of her in the car, and I saw what he did to her, I was enraged," said Matos.

Matos wasn't going to let Brock get away and chased him down on foot. He eventually caught up with Brock at a nearby liquor store and held him unit the police arrived.

"It gets kind of tedious watching everybody always getting away," Matos said.

Brock, who has a lengthy criminal history dating back over 35 years, was taken into custody and charged with capital murder.

