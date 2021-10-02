WATCH: Alligator Snags Fish Right Off The Pole Of 7-Year-Old Florida Boy

An alligator got an easy snack after it snagged a fish from the line of a young boy in Palm Coast, Florida. Seven-year-old Dawson McMahon was fishing in a lake and had just hooked a bass while his father Sean watched and filmed.

"You got it, buddy," Sean told Dawson. "It's all right, buddy. Keep going."

"He's a fighter," Dawson told his dad as he worked to reel in the fish.

Just as Dawson pulled the bass onto the shore, an alligator popped up out of the water and grabbed the fish, causing him to drop the fishing pole and jump back.

"Dawson caught a bass tonight and out of nowhere an alligator came up, Ate the bass and ripped his pole into the water," Sean wrote on Facebook.

The alligator then retreated back into the water, taking Dawson's fishing pole with it. Luckily, Dawson was not hurt, and the alligator left them alone after taking the fish.