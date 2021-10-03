Britney Spears Is Focused On 'Healing' After Conservatorship Battle Ends

Days after Britney Spears' father was suspended as her conservator, the pop icon says she's now focused on "healing."



The "Gimme More" singer took to Instagram on Saturday (October 2) to share more of her journey and what she's planning to do now that the controversial conservatorship has ended.

"Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," the singer wrote in the caption of a photo of a tree growing upward and outward. "Thankfully," she continued, "I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it's ok to slow down and breathe."

"Only through self love I can pray ... love ... and support others in return!!!!" she added.