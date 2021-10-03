Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski accuses Robin Thicke of groping her on set of the "Blurred Lines" music video set back in 2013.

The allegations surfaced in her new book, My Body, set to be released next month. The first excerpt from the memoir was reported by the Sunday Times of London in which the model, 30, describes the on-set incident.

Ratajkowski, who appears topless in both the edited and unrated version of the controversial video, said she didn't have issue with the nudity, and was actually having fun on the all-women ran production, but the situation changed when the singer returned to set "a little drunk to shoot scenes just with me."

"Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke," Ratajkowski writes.

"He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set," the model continues. Ratajkowski says the video director, Diane Martel, "yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?'"