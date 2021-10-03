Harry Styles recently settled the debate around the true meaning behind his hit song "Watermelon Sugar."

The singer took the stage at his concert in Nashville on Friday night (October 1) and dished on the song's catchy lyrics.

"It doesn't really matter what it's about," the "Sign of the Times" singer began, seemingly attempting to keep the song's meaning up in the air. But he went on, stating the Grammy-winning smash hit is about "the sweetness of life ... It's also about the female org*sm."

"But that's totally different. It's not really relevant. So that settles that," he added. Fans caught the moment on camera and posted it to social media.