Harry Styles Finally Confirms The Meaning Behind 'Watermelon Sugar'

By Regina Park

October 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles recently settled the debate around the true meaning behind his hit song "Watermelon Sugar."

The singer took the stage at his concert in Nashville on Friday night (October 1) and dished on the song's catchy lyrics.

"It doesn't really matter what it's about," the "Sign of the Times" singer began, seemingly attempting to keep the song's meaning up in the air. But he went on, stating the Grammy-winning smash hit is about "the sweetness of life ... It's also about the female org*sm."

"But that's totally different. It's not really relevant. So that settles that," he added. Fans caught the moment on camera and posted it to social media.

The singer is currently on his Love On Tour which runs through the end of the November. His first night in Nashville was also memorable, after doing a gender reveal for a fan in the crowd.

The singer read from a slip of paper on stage, revealing the gender of a fan's baby to the entire Bridgestone Arena. The crowd erupted after Harry revealed the fan is expecting "a little baby girl."

See the moment caught by a concert goer below.

