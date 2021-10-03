Kanye West Wants To Build A Tech Empire According To New Legal Documents

Kanye West is no stranger to breaking into new business ventures, so entering the tech space seems almost natural.

The "Jail" rapper recently filed paperwork to trademark the use of "Donda" on tech products from tablets to phones, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. Kanye's company put in the trademark application on September 21 to get the legal rights to put the rapper's late mother's name on a range of electronic devices.

The application specifically requests rights to tablet computers, audio speakers, and surround sound systems, the outlet reported.

Ye seems to be already thinking about wearable tech pieces, too, because the application covers smartwatches, and smart glasses, plus activity trackers you can wear and protective covers for tablets.

But wait, there's more. Kanye looks to also want to compete in the headphone arena, too since the trademark application also covers earbuds, headphones, and wireless headphone sets for phones and tablets.

If Ye's application gets approved, he would also be able to brand tech-smart jewelry, putting wireless receivers in the form of rings and other jewelry pieces.

"Donda" might also be used to brand music and entertainment news for the rapper in the form of downloadable publications, books, magazines, and more.

This latest trademark application comes right after the rapper requested trademark rights on a variety of home decor items, and following the release of his highly-anticipated DONDA album.