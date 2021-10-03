Liam Gallagher Dedicated A Song On His New Album To His Brother Noel

Liam Gallagher recently announced his third album C'MON YOU KNOW, and has revealed that one of its songs is dedicated to his brother (and arch nemesis) Noel Gallagher.

During a new interview (via NME), the singer-songwriter was asked about his favorite track on the upcoming record.

“The next single is gonna be called ‘Better Days’ and it’s full of sunshine,” he said before divulging he wrote a song about Noel. “And then there’s another one, ‘I Wish I Had More Power,’ and it’s dedicated to Noel."

"Yeah, it’s a naughty little tune," Liam admitted (just look at its title), "but it’s lovely."

Liam also announced that he’s returning to Knebworth on June 4, 2022 and during the interview reflected on what it would be like to go back to the place where Oasis played their historic pair of shows in 1996.

“This is history part two, mate,” he proclaimed. “I am excited. I mean, I’ve done it before and it was mega. And the beautiful thing about it is – obviously I can’t remember much of it – but I get the chance to do it again. Obviously I’m older and a little bit more wiser, and I’m going to milk it, you know what I mean? I’m going to really take it in. I’m buzzing, man."

“We’ve had a terrible couple of years, everyone and all that. I’ve got a new album coming out and I’m just gonna try and pull it off, you know what I mean?" he added. “I feel I can deliver it on me own, obviously with the band and that. I just think it’s gonna go off, mate.”

C'MON YOU KNOW is slated for release May 27, 2022.