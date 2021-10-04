Alessia Cara recently dropped her third full-length album, In The Meantime, and the singer/songwriter is keeping the celebration going during her exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party on October 7th.

In The Meantime follows Alessia's 2018 album The Pains of Growing, and showcases 18 new songs including the previously-released "Best Days" and "Sweet Dream."

Upon releasing the album, Alessia shared a lengthy note with fans about the project, writing, "The real substance of life is made up of meantimes. All that we experience between birth and death, pain and joy, heaviness and lightness, old and new, stuck and unstuck, point A and point B, and as o last year: worldwide doom and not worldwide doom. We've all been recently shown that the peaks and valleys of our meantimes are only amplified when we're faced with ourselves for long enough." She continued, "These songs are 18 of my meantimes. I wrote them down, mostly because of the made-up thought that if I do, they'll be out o fly body and therefore no longer taking up space, but also because it becomes perpetually clearer to me that the best use for complicated feelings is to share them candidly in hopes of pacifying like-minded people with a hole in their boat, thinking they're sinking - or worse, thinking they might be better off sinking."

During her iHeartRadio Album Release Party, Alessia will be performing some of her new music, as well as fan favorites from previous albums, and talk about In The Meantime and more during an exclusive Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Valentine.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Alessia Cara on Thursday, October 7th at 8pm local time via an exclusive stream on iHeartRadio's official YouTube channel. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Today's Mix station.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Alessia Cara by listening to some of her In The Meantime songs below.