Alleged Assault Of Teammate Cancels Minnesota High School Football Season

Proctor High School officials canceled their football season after a video began circulating on social media sparking a police investigation. Minor details were released as to why the football season was canceled, but now students have come forward with unsettling information about what happened in the video.

According to WCCO, several students told them a video of a locker room assault involving a few football players went around on Snapchat. Phoenix Koski, a senior at Proctor High School, told the news outlet about the video she saw online. "It's bad, it's bad," she said.

Students told WCCO the video involved two football players holding down another teammate as an older player used an item to sodomize the student being held down.

Police and school officials have not made any comments about the investigation and are using privacy laws to keep from commenting to the public. However, students noted that school officials did not know about the video for a few days and since the investigation began, the students involved in the alleged assault have not been seen in class.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Attorney's Office told WCCO that the decision to file possible criminal charges against the football players would be based on the results of the police investigation.