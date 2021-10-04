Arizona Students Are Heroes After Bus Driver Suffers Medical Emergency

A group of middle school students in Scottsdale are now being held as heroes after their school bus driver suffered a medical emergency, reported ABC 15. The middle school students jumped into action to avoid crisis.

One student, Luca Montemore, said, “In the mornings on the ride over to school she’ll play music for us, really helps me wake up.”

The ride on Friday morning was much different.

The bus was halfway to school when some sixth graders noticed that something was off with the bus driver.

Montemore said, “She started getting hot and hyperventilating. We stopped and I asked her if she was okay and she said ‘no,’ and I asked if I should call 911 and she nodded yes.”

From there, other student started jumping in to help.

Montemore said, “While I was calling 911, he grabbed the radio and called SUSD on the radio.”

A lot of kids exited the bus to give the driver more space, while another kid dropped a pin so that emergency crews could better find their location.

First responders quickly arrived to the scene to give the driver proper medical attention.

The district commented on the situation, saying, “The maturity and bravery they exhibited in the stressful situation, and their knowledge of how to use technology to help first responders get to the bus quickly meant a world of difference to our drivers life, to the family, and it to SUSD. They are heroes.”

Montemore said, “I helped someone but… they weren’t feeling well you know, so it’s kind of bittersweet. If I could talk to her that would be amazing. I really hope she’s doing well.