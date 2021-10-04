Arizona Students Are Heroes After Bus Driver Suffers Medical Emergency

By Ginny Reese

October 4, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A group of middle school students in Scottsdale are now being held as heroes after their school bus driver suffered a medical emergency, reported ABC 15. The middle school students jumped into action to avoid crisis.

One student, Luca Montemore, said, “In the mornings on the ride over to school she’ll play music for us, really helps me wake up.”

The ride on Friday morning was much different.

The bus was halfway to school when some sixth graders noticed that something was off with the bus driver.

Montemore said, “She started getting hot and hyperventilating. We stopped and I asked her if she was okay and she said ‘no,’ and I asked if I should call 911 and she nodded yes.”

From there, other student started jumping in to help.

Montemore said, “While I was calling 911, he grabbed the radio and called SUSD on the radio.”

A lot of kids exited the bus to give the driver more space, while another kid dropped a pin so that emergency crews could better find their location.

First responders quickly arrived to the scene to give the driver proper medical attention.

The district commented on the situation, saying, “The maturity and bravery they exhibited in the stressful situation, and their knowledge of how to use technology to help first responders get to the bus quickly meant a world of difference to our drivers life, to the family, and it to SUSD. They are heroes.”

Montemore said, “I helped someone but… they weren’t feeling well you know, so it’s kind of bittersweet. If I could talk to her that would be amazing. I really hope she’s doing well.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.