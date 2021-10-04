Camila Cabello Struts Her Stuff For Paris Fashion Week: See The Photos

Camila Cabello tried her hand at modeling when she took to the runway for Paris Fashion Week.

On Sunday (October 3), the Fifth Harmony alum appeared on the runway during the Le Defile L’Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show. While the pop star, 24, rocked a flowing floral dress, which featured a black band around her neck and midriff, she was also joined by the likes of Katherine Langford and Kat Graham on the catwalk.

The appearance arrived after a busy summer/fall schedule, including her Global Citizen Live performance, alongside Shawn Mendes, as well as the Met Gala, 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and the release of her version of Cinderella, which arrived on Amazon Prime Video.

Still, Cabello has found a way to balance both her work and her personal commitments. "I think I was burned out," she recently told Hunger Magazine of her headspace prior to the pandemic. "And I feel like that necessary, forced pause [caused by the pandemic] just allowed me to look at my life differently. It allowed me to recalibrate what makes me happy and what is important to me. I feel like it saved me in a lot of ways."

"I'm fortunate enough to choose what I say yes and no to," she continued. "That's what's really important to me this time around. If it's affecting my mental health in a negative way, I'll say no and do it another way."