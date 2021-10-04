DEA Agent Killed In Shooting At Arizona Amtrak Station

By Bill Galluccio

October 4, 2021

US-ADDICTION-DRUGS-FENTANYL
Photo: Getty Images

DEA agent was shot and killed during a routine sweep of an Amtrak train in Tuscon, Arizona. The Sunset Limited, Train 2, had just arrived at the station when the Counter Narcotics Alliance boarded the train.

The agents encountered two men on the second level of the double-decker train and took one of them into custody. The other individual pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking two DEA agents. One of the agents was killed, and the other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A Tuscon police officer was also taken to the hospital in stable condition with undisclosed injuries.

The suspect barricaded himself in the bathroom and was later found dead.

There were 137 passengers and 11 crew members on the train at the time. They were all evacuated and were unharmed.

Surveillance video footage shows an officer with a K-9 unit running onto the train seconds before shots ring out. After hearing the shots, officers can be seen rushing onto the train through a different door.

