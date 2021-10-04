Dog The Bounty Hunter Gives Evidence He Found At Makeshift Camp To The FBI

"Dog the Bounty Hunter" has been following up on tips he has received in the search for Brian Laundrie. One of those tips led him to a makeshift campsite on Egmont Key, a small island located off the coast of St. Petersburg, Florida.

He collected evidence from the scene and turned it over to the FBI to run a DNA analysis to prove that Laundrie was there.

"Friday, we found a makeshift, a very primitive camp that had some promising things around it, so we've gathered up all those things with gloves and baggies and turned them over yesterday to the FBI," Dog, whose real name is Duane Chapman, told Fox & Friends.

Chapman said he is still following up on numerous tips he has received about Laundrie's whereabouts.

"We've got tips from here to Tennessee and beyond," he added, referring to a hiker who claimes he saw Laundrie on the Appalachian Trail. "So we are going over those tips today."

Lyssa Chapman told the New York Post, they believe the hiker, identified as Dennis Davis, saw Chapman on a trail near the Tennesse-North Carolina border. Local officials said they have received multiple reports that Laundrie was in the area over the weekend and have been trying to locate him.

"I do believe Dennis. I am convinced he's convinced," she said. "We're doing everything we can to verify Dennis' tip, but there isn't much to go off other than the location. But we're working that tip for sure."