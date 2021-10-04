Downtown Tucson Shooting Leaves 1 Officer Dead, Others Injured
By Ginny Reese
October 4, 2021
Officials are on the scene in downtown Tucson after reports of a shooting. The incident took place near 400 North Toole Avenue on Monday morning just after 8 AM. One person has been detained.
News 4 Tucson reported that three police officers were injured in the downtown incident. As a result of his injuries, one officer died.
Amtrak officials stated that the train involved was traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans. The train stopped at the Tucson station at 7:40 AM with 137 passengers and 11 crew members on board. Since the incident, everyone has been evacuated. There have been no Amtrak crew members or passengers injured as a result of the shooting.
The downtown area of Tucson where the shooting took place is currently shut down.
The Tucson Police Department wrote on Twitter:
“The scene is secure. This is being investigated as an officer involved shooting. We are working with fellow agencies and medical personnel to confirm the extent of injuries. A media staging time/location is being set. Additional updates to follow."
