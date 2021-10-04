Downtown Tucson Shooting Leaves 1 Officer Dead, Others Injured

By Ginny Reese

October 4, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Officials are on the scene in downtown Tucson after reports of a shooting. The incident took place near 400 North Toole Avenue on Monday morning just after 8 AM. One person has been detained.

News 4 Tucson reported that three police officers were injured in the downtown incident. As a result of his injuries, one officer died.

Amtrak officials stated that the train involved was traveling from Los Angeles to New Orleans. The train stopped at the Tucson station at 7:40 AM with 137 passengers and 11 crew members on board. Since the incident, everyone has been evacuated. There have been no Amtrak crew members or passengers injured as a result of the shooting.

The downtown area of Tucson where the shooting took place is currently shut down.

The Tucson Police Department wrote on Twitter:

“The scene is secure. This is being investigated as an officer involved shooting. We are working with fellow agencies and medical personnel to confirm the extent of injuries. A media staging time/location is being set. Additional updates to follow."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.