Electrician Attacks Coworkers With A Bat, Leaves Three People Dead

A Pennsylvania man is facing murder charges for allegedly killing three of his coworkers in Florida. Shaun Runyon, 39, was working in Polk County as an electrician for Publix Supermarkets when he got into an argument with his manager over the weekend.

Runyon reportedly punched his supervisor in the face and then fled the worksite. Authorities were unable to locate Runyon until the following day when they received a report about an attack at a home in Davenport that was being rented out by the contractors working for Publix.

Officials said that Runyon returned to the house and began attacking people inside. One person was beaten to death with a bat while they slept. A second victim was found dead on the porch, and a third victim died at the hospital. A fourth person was hit in the neck with the bat but managed to escape, as did three others, including a seven-year-old girl.

Several hours after the gruesome attack, Runyon showed up at a house in Lake Wales and claimed he was raped. He changed out of his bloody clothes and went to the hospital, where he was taken into custody. Officials said that he was not injured.

Runyon admitted to the murders but did not provide a motive for the deadly attack. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

“We have no idea what outraged him so bad that more than 24 hours later, that he would come back and make an attempt to kill every one of them,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told reporters. “It’s safe. The murderer, the horrible murderer, is in custody, and the community is once again safe.”