Explosive Threat Halts Travel From U.S. To Canada At Ambassador Bridge

By Hannah DeRuyter

October 4, 2021

All travel between the U.S. and Canada has been stopped as police investigate "possible explosives" found at Ambassador Bridge.

According to WDIV, possible explosives were found at the Canadian side of the bridge. As Windsor police investigate the scene, people have been asked to avoid the area and reroute their commutes.

Windsor Police Department tweeted Monday (October 4) morning, saying the bridge has been closed going both ways and traffic has been rerouted to "adjacent Ports of Entry of Windsor Detroit Tunnel & Blue Water Bridge."

In another tweet sent out Monday afternoon, the Windsor police said, "CBSA alerted WPS after possible explosives were located inside a vehicle in the secondary inspection area. No threat was associated to this & this is believed to be an isolated incident. The safety & security of staff & the public is paramount; as such traffic has been re-routed"

They also announced that no direct threats were made to a person or place.

This is an ongoing investigation.

