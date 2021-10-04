Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Identity In '60 Minutes' Interview

A Facebook whistleblower who provided internal documents to the Wall Street Journal and United States Congress detailing the company's research revealed her identity during an exclusive interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday (October 3) night.

Frances Haugen, 37, who lists herself as a former product manager on Facebook's civic misinformation team on her personal website, accused her former employer of committing what "feels like a betrayal of democracy to me."

On her personal website, Haugen described her time with company, noting that she "became increasingly alarmed by the choices the company makes prioritizing their own profits over public safety — putting people’s lives at risk. As a last resort and at great personal risk, Frances made the courageous act to blow the whistle on Facebook."

Haugen had also previously worked as a product manager at Pinterest, Yelp and Google, according to her LinkedIn profile, as well as working as the technical co-founder of the dating app Hinge, adding that she took its orginal incarnation, Secret Agent Cupid, to market.

“I’ve seen a bunch of social networks and it was substantially worse at Facebook than anything I’d seen before,” Haugen told 60 Minutes.