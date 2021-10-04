Former NASCAR Driver John Wes Townley Fatally Shot In Georgia

By Bill Galluccio

October 4, 2021

Rattlesnake 400 - Qualifying
Photo: Getty Images

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was shot and killed during a domestic dispute with his ex-wife, Laura Townley, on Saturday (October 2). The couple filed for divorce in February, and it was finalized just days before the shooting.

According to WXIATownley armed himself with a hatchet and confronted his ex-wife and another man, Zachary Anderson, at a home in Athens, Georgia.

During the confrontation, Anderson, 32, pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking both Townley and his ex-wife. They were rushed to the hospital, where John was pronounced dead. Laura remains hospitalized in serious condition. She is expected to survive.

Anderson was taken into custody but has not been charged.

Townley competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series from 2012-2016. He earned his first and only win in 2015, finishing that season in a career-best eighth place. He also made 76 starts in the Xfinity Series before retiring in 2017.

In 2019, Townley was charged with three misdemeanor counts relating to domestic violence. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and received 12 months of probation.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.