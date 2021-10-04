Hospital Employee Kills Coworker, Gets Into A Shootout With Police

By Bill Galluccio

October 4, 2021

Police Officers Shot In North Philadelphia
Photo: Getty Images

An employee at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia shot and killed his coworker before getting into a shootout with police officers. Authorities received a 911 call about a shooting at the hospital just after midnight on Monday (October 4) and found a 43-year-old nursing assistant had been killed on the 9th floor.

The 55-year-old suspect, who was wearing scrubs at the time, fled the scene in a U-Haul before officers arrived. The alleged shooter was located about an hour later in a park after a witness reported he was shooting rounds into the air.

When officers approached the suspect, he opened fire on them. Two officers were shot and rushed to the hospital. One officer was hit in the arm, and the other was shot in the face. They are both expected to survive and are in stable condition.

The suspect, who was wearing body armor underneath his scrubs, was shot in the upper body and neck. He is in critical condition but is expected to survive. He was armed with multiple weapons, including an AR-15 and a handgun.

Officials believe the suspect targeted his victim but have not determined a motive for the shooting.

"We do believe that the other employee was targeted. Reasons are still unclear," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said during a news conference. "We don't know if the suspect was working tonight."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.