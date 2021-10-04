Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Were Hand-In-Hand For Private Event In L.A.

By Hayden Brooks

October 4, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

For weeks, it’s been reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will be spending the fall season apart as they jumpstart filming obligations, but it doesn’t seem that the conflicting schedules have gone into effect just yet.

On Sunday (October 3), the pop sensation, 52, and the actor, 49, were spotted hand-in-hand for an afternoon outing, which was rumored to be a screening for the latter's upcoming film, The Tender Bar, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Affleck reportedly wrapped work on the film in Boston prior to rekindling his romance with Lopez. Click here to see the shots!

The Tender Bar was directed by George Clooney and is an adaptation of the memoir of the same name from author J.R. Moehringer. The film "recounts Moehringer’s adolescent years, as he grows up on Long Island in search of a father figure among the patrons at his uncle’s bar.”

As per a recent report by PEOPLE, the stars be filming in the coming months, but "making it work” for the time being. “This is their life together now. They will see each other when they can,” the insider explained. When it comes to their time spent together, the two will reunite in Los Angeles, "where they will spend time when they can," in part, because all their children live in the city. While Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband, Marc Anthony, Affleck shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez
