Lawsuit Alleges Google Security Mocked Gay Staffer

Google is in the headlines after a senior manager on the company's global security team joked about a company security guard in a text message, as per a lawsuit, which was filed last week.

As per Reuters, David Brown, a joint employee of the Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) unit and security company Allied Universal, has gone to court to seek an unspecified monetary amount for alleged physical and emotional harassment at Google's Los Angeles office based on his sexual orientation and race. Brown, a gay, Black employee, alleged that the behavior was mostly at the hands of his since terminated supervisor, Henry Linares, between the years 2014 and 2020. Among the behavior included "grabbing him on the buttocks, kicking him in the groin, throwing him through a window headfirst and brutally grabbing his nipples."

The lawsuit alleges that Google's senior manager for global community operations, Rus Rossini, "participated in the discrimination and sexual harassment and took no corrective action.”

In the text message exchange, which was obtained by Reuters, Rossini messaged Linares about a "strip searches for all" regarding items missing from the office, to which Linares replied, "David is going to love that." "Tell David to bend over,” Rossini replied.