Louisiana Residents Heavily Impacted By Ida Can Apply For Temporary Housing

It's been a little over a month since Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. Now, as people continue to recover and rebuild, many residents are without safe living conditions.

On Monday (October 4), Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the state was opening a program that would provide temporary housing for victims in the hardest-hit areas of Louisiana, WBRZ reports. The Hurricane Ida Sheltering Program will provide travel trailers and other housing options for those who don't have any other sheltering options available. To apply for the temporary sheltering program, visit the website here or call (844) 268-0301 or TTY (844) 458-1806.

"There is no doubt that there are people currently living in unsafe or unsanitary housing because of Hurricane Ida, which is not acceptable," said Edwards. "Housing is the biggest challenge facing those affected by this devastating storm, and our state-run sheltering program is a safe, creative, temporary solution to get more people closer to their homes as they rebuild."

According to the state, FEMA approved the program under "unique circumstances" to provide safe, non-congregate housing for hurricane victims during the pandemic as a way tor reduce spread of COVID-19 among households.