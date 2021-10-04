Luke Combs Previews Unreleased Song 'The Kind Of Love We Make'

By Hayden Brooks

October 5, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Luke Combs put his pen game to work during the pandemic and he's starting to share the fruits of his labor.

On Sunday (October 3), Combs took to Instagram to share a video of him performing an unreleased track called "The Kind of Love We Make." "Written a ton of songs over the last year and a half," he captioned a brief video of him playing the acoustic guitar, alongside the song's co-writers The Brothers Hunt, Jamie Davis and Dustin Nunley.

“We’ve been burning both ends/ keepin’ the lights on/ I’ve been thinkin’ we need a little time alone/ what cha say we cancel our plans/ by the morning I’m gonna be your man/ let’s get some candles burnin’ and some records turnin’ all the lights down low,” Combs sings in the clip of the steamy track.

No word on whether Combs will release the track as part of his yet-to-be-announced third studio album, but the brief performance snippet is a sweet appetizer for the time being. It's possible that fans could see Combs perform the new track as he's currently in the middle of a batch of tour dates until the middle of December. He'll then head overseas in March 2022.

Luke Combs
