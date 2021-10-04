More than 100 of the world's most legendary drummers joined forces to help put an end to world hunger. Ringo Starr, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron and 11-year-old prodigy Nandi Bushell were just some of the names that performed The Beatles' iconic song "Come Together" as part of WhyHunger's "Drum Together" campaign.

“We all can agree that no kid should be hungry, and everyone should have access to nutritious food,” Starr said in a statement. “This is a great cause that I’ve supported in the past and a great track – one of my favorite Beatles songs. So when Jim Keltner asked me to join all these other drummers I was happy to. Peace and love.”

Alan White, Andrew Marshall, Brian Frasier-Moore, Cherisse Osei, Cindy Blackman Santana, Dave Weckl, Dennis Chambers, Jim Keltner, Lil' John Roberts, Jon Fishman, Jonathan Moffett, Kenny Aronoff, Liberty DeVitto, Max Weinberg, Pedrito Martinez, Sarah Thawer, Simon Kirke, Steve Gadd, Stewart Copeland, Valerie Naranjo, and Vinnie Colaiuta also participated in the fundraiser. See a full list of performers here.

The YouTube video, which you can watch above, is equipped with a "donate" button to help the cause. Funds raised will support WhyHunger’s work to end global hunger, tackle its root causes and invest in grassroots solutions to advance the human right to nutritious food for all.