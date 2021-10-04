Robot Baristas Are Ready To Serve You At New Portland Cafe

A quirky new Portland business is turning heads with its unique baristas, KGW says.

Broobee Cafe dazzled customers Saturday (October 2) during its grand opening as robotic arms make arabica coffee behind plexiglass, reporters say. The whole setup is called "BILLIE."

"They are professionally trained arms that are consistently going to make a perfect cup of coffee," Gagan Signh says, who helped add the robots in the shop. "Out of COVID, this is gonna be exciting for people to come in and enjoy what we have put together."

Broobee also has a video on their YouTube showing how the process is done: