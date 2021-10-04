Robot Baristas Are Ready To Serve You At New Portland Cafe
By Zuri Anderson
October 4, 2021
A quirky new Portland business is turning heads with its unique baristas, KGW says.
Broobee Cafe dazzled customers Saturday (October 2) during its grand opening as robotic arms make arabica coffee behind plexiglass, reporters say. The whole setup is called "BILLIE."
"They are professionally trained arms that are consistently going to make a perfect cup of coffee," Gagan Signh says, who helped add the robots in the shop. "Out of COVID, this is gonna be exciting for people to come in and enjoy what we have put together."
Broobee also has a video on their YouTube showing how the process is done:
Taking a look at their menu, the new-age baristas can make all kinds of classic coffee drinks, from Americano and lattes to iced cold brews and Masala chai.
Stephanie Ward, a customer who was there opening day, walked away with amazing memories of Broobee.
"When we walked in, the robots were dancing, so that was pretty cute," she told reporters. "We're just stoked that they're open!"You can find Broobee Cafe and their "brooristas" at 433 NW 10th Avenue.
