Robot Baristas Are Ready To Serve You At New Portland Cafe

By Zuri Anderson

October 4, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A quirky new Portland business is turning heads with its unique baristas, KGW says.

Broobee Cafe dazzled customers Saturday (October 2) during its grand opening as robotic arms make arabica coffee behind plexiglass, reporters say. The whole setup is called "BILLIE."

"They are professionally trained arms that are consistently going to make a perfect cup of coffee," Gagan Signh says, who helped add the robots in the shop. "Out of COVID, this is gonna be exciting for people to come in and enjoy what we have put together."

Broobee also has a video on their YouTube showing how the process is done:

Taking a look at their menu, the new-age baristas can make all kinds of classic coffee drinks, from Americano and lattes to iced cold brews and Masala chai.

Stephanie Ward, a customer who was there opening day, walked away with amazing memories of Broobee.

"When we walked in, the robots were dancing, so that was pretty cute," she told reporters. "We're just stoked that they're open!"You can find Broobee Cafe and their "brooristas" at 433 NW 10th Avenue.

Other experimental or fun cafes are out there in the world. Click here to read about the Hello Kitty cafe truck that stopped in California. Did you know there's a "crypto cafe?" Well, you do now.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.