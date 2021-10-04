Video Shows Spirit Airlines Plane Erupt In Flames In New Jersey

Spirit Airlines said "what is believed to be a large bird" caused an engine fire and ensuing evacuation on one of its planes over the weekend.

In a statement obtained by ABC 7 New York, the company confirmed the plane was accelerating on the runway at Atlantic City International Airport and set to depart for Fort Lauderdale, Florida when the suspected bird flew into the plane's engine, causing the fire and forcing pilots to abort takeoff on Saturday (October 2) afternoon.

The airline confirmed 109 individuals -- including 102 passengers and seven crew members -- were onboard during the fire and were successfully evacuated without injuries.

"Spirit A320 was departing ACY for Ft. Lauderdale, Florida," Spirit said in the statement via ABC 7 New York. "At approximately 5:49 PM, the engine of the aircraft caught fire on Runway 13-31. 109 individuals on board: 102 passengers and 7 crew members. Everyone was successfully evacuated off the plane. As of right now, we have 2 reported minor injuries which called for medical transportation. No further injuries reported. The Airport is currently closed. The airplane still on runway but the fire is out. The airplane will remain there pending an investigation from the NTSB & the FAA."

Videos of the fire where shared on social media, which included the flames and smoke on one side of the plane, as well as passengers sliding down an emergency exit during evacuation.