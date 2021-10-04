Summer Walker Confirms Album Date After Being Denied Access To BET Awards

After a two year wait, Summer Walker has finally announced the date for the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album. Over the weekend the songstress took to social media to confirm the news of her upcoming album, after reportedly being denied access to the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Before revealing new album details, Summer shared in a video to Twitter:

“I was super excited to go to the BET Hip Hop Awards today but they wouldn’t let me in due to COVID restrictions. I had such a pretty dress and everything, but it’s fine. BET love me, I still love BET. I was gonna talk about some stuff on the red carpet, so I decided to pull up anyway and let you guys know some things.”

In the same video, the camera pans to a message that shows “Summer Walker album #2 coming November." The "Girls Need Love" singer followed the post with another message, assuring fans that it's "all love" with BET, and that she would share more details about the upcoming album on the two-year anniversary of Over It, which lands on October 4.