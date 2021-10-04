This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Indiana

By Anna Gallegos

October 5, 2021

Sold Home For Sale Sign and New House
Photo: Getty Images

Finding affordable areas to live in can be stressful, but it is not impossible.

If you're willing to move just a short drive away from a big city, you're more likely to find an affordable area to live in. If you haven't done your research, you don't have to. HomeSnacks, a digital hub showcasing what it is like to live in different areas, released a list of the most affordable places in each state.

The report had some interesting facts to add about Indiana:

Most Hoosiers have never really experienced unemployment. The Crossroads of America has managed to stay ahead of the national unemployment rate holding strong at 4.1%. We think it has something to do with the surge in companies that have set up shop in this Midwest region over the last ten years. We can thank Indiana for Subaru, Angie’s List, and Vera Bradley.

So where's the cheapest place to live for Hoosiers?

It's the Indianapolis suburb of New Whiteland.

Here are the top 10 cheapest places to live in Indiana:

  1. New Whiteland
  2. Wabash
  3. Rushville
  4. North Vernon
  5. Elwood
  6. Princeton
  7. North Manchester
  8. Huntington
  9. Rochester
  10. Peru


See the full report here.

