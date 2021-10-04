This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Nebraska

Nebraska has tons to offer, including “some of the most affordable fun to be had in America” — and some of the most affordable places to call home.

That’s according to HomeSnacks, a data-driven community information hub that shared the 10 Cheapest Places To Live in Nebraska for 2021. “We took a look at the US Census and the cost of living data for the Cornhusker State. We were especially interested in home and rental prices,” the report explains.

So, which cities are the most affordable ones in Nebraska?

Here’s the Top 10:

Schuyler Alliance Lexington McCook Sidney North Platte York Holdrege Beatrice South Sioux City

Here’s what HomeSnacks says about Nebraska’s No. 1 affordable city:

“If you’re looking for the absolute cheapest place to live in Nebraska, look no further than Schuyler, a city an hour north of Lincoln. What makes Schuyler so affordable? Well, Schuyler has the third least expensive homes for sale in Nebraska, with a median price tag of $102,800. Even more importantly, with a median income of $63,625, Schuyler has the best home price to income ratio in the state. If you’re looking to lock down a job before making the move, the Cargill beef processing plant is the city’s largest employer.”

See the rest of the report here.