This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Ohio

Ohio has tons to offer, including places to live that “scream affordable.”

That’s according to HomeSnacks, a data-driven community information hub that shared the 10 Cheapest Places To Live in Ohio for 2021. HomeSnacks notes that although the Buckeye State’s major cities — Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati — are popular, there are other places that make nice, affordable homes.

So, which cities are the most affordable ones in Ohio?

Here’s the Top 10:

Martins Ferry Wapakoneta Bellevue Kenton Clayton Clyde Coschocton Hubbard Fostoria Trenton

Here’s what HomeSnacks says about Ohio’s No. 1 affordable city:

“Martins Ferry is the most affordable city in Ohio, thanks to the low price tag on housing. With a median home price of $70,900 and a median income of $42,348, Martins Ferry has the most impressive home price to income ratios of any city on this list. Meaning you’ll have plenty of extra cash to play with at the Wheeling Island casino. On the flip side, the income to rent ratio in Martins Ferry is the worst of any city on this list, so it’s a good idea to buy instead of rent here.

“Martins Ferry is located across the Ohio River from Wheeling, West Virginia.”

See the rest of the report here.