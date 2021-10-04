This Is The Most Popular Halloween Decoration In Georgia

Spooky season is upon us, and that means it’s time to bring out the Halloween decorations (if you haven’t started already).

Whether your favorite decoration is a jack-o-lantern, fake spider webs, scarecrows or anything else, certain Halloween decorations are more popular in some states than others. That’s why Lombardo Homes mapped out which states decorate the most, and which decorations are the most popular:

“We analyzed more than 1,000 Google search terms related to Halloween decorations to complete this study. For state-level data we looked at search volume per capita averages over the past three years, exclusively for search terms indicating intent to purchase.

“We also surveyed 998 Americans homeowners, asking about their Halloween decoration habits. Respondents were 70 percent female and 30 percent male, with an age range of 21 to 70 and an average age of 32 years old.”

So, where does Georgia make the list? Georgia is No. 31 among the states with the most Halloween decorations, Lombardo Homes found. Researchers also found that crows are the most popular decoration in the Peach State, and the 15th most popular decoration in the whole country.

Lombardo Homes found that a whopping 82% of homeowners plan to decorate this year. About 41% will decorate during the first week of October.

Find the full report here.