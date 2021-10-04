This Restaurant Has The Best Sandwich In Louisiana

Sandwiches come in various forms, from paninis and po' boys to hoagies and melts. No matter if you want a sit-down experience or a meal on the go, a sandwich is the go-to lunch choice for many hungry diners. With so many great choices, where do you start?

Eat This, Not That! used reviews and rankings from Yelp to determine the best sandwich in each state.

"Not only do these shops offer exemplary sandwiches, but they also are known for their charming atmosphere, friendly customer service, and maybe even clever sandwich names. In other words, these sandwich places are the best of the best, according to a slew of reviewers."

So what is the best sandwich in all of Louisiana?

Hickory Chicken at Roly Poly

Roly Poly in Lafayette has plenty of delicious sandwich options to choose from, but the Hickory Chicken was chosen as the best in the state. For more information, visit their website here.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best sandwich in Louisiana:

"Most of the sandwiches here are labeled delicious by loyal customers, but the hickory chicken is what you should order when you're dining at Roly Poly. As on Yelp reviewer wrote, she was in love after the first bite."

Check here to see the full report.