Utah Now Has A Coffee Shop That Doesn't Sell Coffee

Utah now has a new coffee shop with an unusual twist. It doesn't actually sell coffee! It's called Latter Day Cafe.

When Michael Draper first converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints when he was a teenager, he had a really hard time giving up coffee. The church has a set of guidelines, called the Word of Wisdom. It suggests members shouldn't consume coffee, along with other substances such as tea, drugs, and alcohol.

So, Draper set out to find the perfect coffee alternative. He tried every alternative out there before making his own.

His own substitute turned out so good that he spit out the first sip thinking that he had accidentally drank coffee. Draper said, "I really think there was some divine intervention in it."

Since finding the perfect alternative, Draper, his sister Ruthie, and his best friend Cayler Simpson, opened up the coffee shop (minus the coffee) in Provo.

Ruthie told ABC 4, "So far the reception has been very welcome. People have said we’re an answer to prayer and it’s very moving and really encouraging. We exist to serve a need that we found in this in this marketplace. We don’t judge why people make that personal choice, and to me, it’s clear that it’s healthier than coffee it’s full of antioxidants and vitamins."