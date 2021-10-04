Watch Tim McGraw Cover A Song That 'Still Reminds Me Of High School'

Tim McGraw shared a song he used to cover in bars “back in the day,” and it still makes him reminiscent now.

The country icon took to his social media to share his most recent cover of “Drive” by The Cars, a 1980s track that McGraw “covered…in bars back in the day.” Even today, it “still reminds me of high school…” McGraw shared a short, acoustic clip of the cover, singing:

“Who’s gonna tell you when it’s too late? / Who’s gonna tell you things aren’t so great? / You can’t go on thinking nothing’s wrong, oh oh / Who’s gonna drive you home tonight?”

McGraw’s social media followers — including fellow country artist Randy Houser — praised McGraw’s rendition, calling his cover “incredible” and gushing that he “made my morning.”

Last month, McGraw also paid tribute to another legendary artist, George Strait. McGraw posted a cover of Strait’s 1983 song “You Look So Good In Love,” noting that “it’s always a good day to sing some @georgestrait.” He also took to social media to share another singer’s cover of one of his songs. Alexandra Kay took to TikTok over the summer, posting her take on McGraw’s 1994 hit “Don’t Take The Girl” as she mixes herself an iced coffee. McGraw made an iced coffee of his own as he silently shared his reaction to Kay’s rendition of his song.

Watch McGraw share his take on “Drive” by The Cars here: