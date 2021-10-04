William Shatner Is Blasting Off To The Edge Of Space From West Texas
By Anna Gallegos
October 4, 2021
The actor who made his name playing Captain Kirk is boldly going where no Star Trek actor has gone before.
William Shatner confirmed on Monday, October 4, that he will fly to the edge of space aboard a Blue Origin capsule.
“Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a ‘rocket man! It’s never too late to experience new things," he tweeted.
At 90 years old, Shatner will become the oldest person to ever go into space - or take a rocket - on the October 12 launch from rural west Texas.
Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos invited Shatner on the suborbital space launch since he's a fan of the Star Trek series, CBS DFW reported.
Shatner will fall a few days short of becoming the first actor in space since Russia is sending an actress and film director to the International Space Station on Tuesday for a two week stay, the Associated Press reported.
Joining Shatner on the Blue Origin trip will be Audrey Powers, the company's vice president of mission and flight operations. Two paying customers will join them on the 10 minute ride that will take them to the edge of the Earth's orbit.
Blue Origin isn't saying how much it's charging for a seat aboard its capsule, but it's not cheap. Rival space company Virgin Galactic is charging $450,000 for ride aboard its suborbital space plane, according to the New York Times.