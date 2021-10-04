William Shatner Is Blasting Off To The Edge Of Space From West Texas

The actor who made his name playing Captain Kirk is boldly going where no Star Trek actor has gone before.

William Shatner confirmed on Monday, October 4, that he will fly to the edge of space aboard a Blue Origin capsule.

“Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a ‘rocket man! It’s never too late to experience new things," he tweeted.

At 90 years old, Shatner will become the oldest person to ever go into space - or take a rocket - on the October 12 launch from rural west Texas.