2021 BET Hip Hop Awards: See The Full Winners List
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 6, 2021
The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards took place on Tuesday night, honoring some of hip hops latest and greatest. The genre's biggest night was hosted by Karlous Miller, D.C Young Fly and Chico Bean -- host of The 85 South Show podcast.
The star-studded event featured performances by Young Thug, Big Latto and more. Trina, Remy Ma, Big Daddy Kane, LL Cool J and Jermaine Dupri were among the legendary group of presenters for the evening. St. Louis legend Nelly got his flowers as he was honored with the I AM Hip Hop Award.
Check out the full list of winners from the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards below:
Best New Hip Hop Artist
Blxst
Coi Leray
Don Toliver
Morray
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu **Winner**
Hip Hop Artist Of The Year
Cardi B
Drake
J. Cole
Lil Baby **Winner**
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator
Best Hip Hop Video
Cardi B - "Up"
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP" **Winner**
Chris Brown & Young Thug - "Go Crazy"
Drake feat. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Saweetie feat. Doja Cat - "Best Friend"
Producer Of The Year
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy **Winner**
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist
Tyler, the Creator
Best Collaboration
21 Savage & Metro Boomin Feat. Drake - "Mr. Right Now"
Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP" **Winners**
DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - "Every Chance I Get"
Drake feat. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk - "Back in Blood"
Hustler Of The Year
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie **Winner**
Yung Bleu
Video Director Of The Year
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott **Winner**
Best Duo Or Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Future & Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Baby & Lil Durk **Winners**
Migos
DJ Of The Year
Chase B
D Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Jazzy Jeff
DJ Scheme **Winner**
Kaytranada
Best Hip Hop Platform
Complex
Genius **Winner**
Hip Hop DX
Hot New Hiphop
The Breakfast Club
The Shade Room
Worldstar Hiphop
XXL
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Cardi B - "Type S**t" (Migos feat. Cardi B)
Drake - "Havin’ Our Way" (Migos feat. Drake)
Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like" (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z) **Winner**
Lil Durk - "Back in Blood" (Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk)
Megan Thee Stallion - "On Me (Remix)" (Lil Baby feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
Roddy Ricch - "Lemonade (Remix)" (Internet Money feat. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch)
Song Of The Year
"Up" - Cardi B, Produced by Yung DZA, Sean Island, DJ Swanqo
"WAP" - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Produced by Ayo & Keyz **Winner**
"Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" - Bia feat. Nicki Minaj, Produced by London Jae, Beatgodz, Tee Romano
"Back in Blood" - Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk, Produced by YC
"Late at Night" - Roddy Rich, Produced by Mustard
"Laugh Now Cry Later" - Drake feat. Lil Durk, Produced by G. Ry, Cardogotwings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive
Best Live Performer
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator **Winner**
Lyricist Of The Year
Benny the Butcher
Drake
J. Cole **Winner**
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nas
Impact Track
Black Thought - "Thought Vs Everybody"
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin - "We Win"
Meek Mill Feat. Lil Durk - "Pain Away"
Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like" **Winners**
Rapsody - "12 Problems"
Best International Flow
Ladipoe (Nigeria)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Xamã (Brazil)
Laylow (France)
Gazo (France)
Little Simz (UK) **Winner**
Dave (UK)