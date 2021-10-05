2021 BET Hip Hop Awards: See The Full Winners List

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards took place on Tuesday night, honoring some of hip hops latest and greatest. The genre's biggest night was hosted by Karlous Miller, D.C Young Fly and Chico Bean -- host of The 85 South Show podcast.

The star-studded event featured performances by Young Thug, Big Latto and more. Trina, Remy Ma, Big Daddy Kane, LL Cool J and Jermaine Dupri were among the legendary group of presenters for the evening. St. Louis legend Nelly got his flowers as he was honored with the I AM Hip Hop Award.

Check out the full list of winners from the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards below:

Best New Hip Hop Artist

Blxst

Coi Leray

Don Toliver

Morray

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu **Winner**

Hip Hop Artist Of The Year

Cardi B

Drake

J. Cole

Lil Baby **Winner**

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator

Best Hip Hop Video

Cardi B - "Up"

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP" **Winner**

Chris Brown & Young Thug - "Go Crazy"

Drake feat. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Saweetie feat. Doja Cat - "Best Friend"

Producer Of The Year

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy **Winner**

Metro Boomin

Mustard

The Alchemist

Tyler, the Creator

Best Collaboration

21 Savage & Metro Boomin Feat. Drake - "Mr. Right Now"

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP" **Winners**

DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - "Every Chance I Get"

Drake feat. Lil Durk - "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk - "Back in Blood"

Hustler Of The Year

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie **Winner**

Yung Bleu

Video Director Of The Year

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott **Winner**

Best Duo Or Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Future & Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Baby & Lil Durk **Winners**

Migos

DJ Of The Year

Chase B

D Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Scheme **Winner**

Kaytranada

Best Hip Hop Platform

Complex

Genius **Winner**

Hip Hop DX

Hot New Hiphop

The Breakfast Club

The Shade Room

Worldstar Hiphop

XXL

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Cardi B - "Type S**t" (Migos feat. Cardi B)

Drake - "Havin’ Our Way" (Migos feat. Drake)

Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like" (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z) **Winner**

Lil Durk - "Back in Blood" (Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk)

Megan Thee Stallion - "On Me (Remix)" (Lil Baby feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Roddy Ricch - "Lemonade (Remix)" (Internet Money feat. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch)

Song Of The Year

"Up" - Cardi B, Produced by Yung DZA, Sean Island, DJ Swanqo

"WAP" - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Produced by Ayo & Keyz **Winner**

"Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" - Bia feat. Nicki Minaj, Produced by London Jae, Beatgodz, Tee Romano

"Back in Blood" - Pooh Shiesty feat. Lil Durk, Produced by YC

"Late at Night" - Roddy Rich, Produced by Mustard

"Laugh Now Cry Later" - Drake feat. Lil Durk, Produced by G. Ry, Cardogotwings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive

Best Live Performer

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator **Winner**

Lyricist Of The Year

Benny the Butcher

Drake

J. Cole **Winner**

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nas

Impact Track

Black Thought - "Thought Vs Everybody"

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin - "We Win"

Meek Mill Feat. Lil Durk - "Pain Away"

Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like" **Winners**

Rapsody - "12 Problems"

Best International Flow

Ladipoe (Nigeria)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Xamã (Brazil)

Laylow (France)

Gazo (France)

Little Simz (UK) **Winner**

Dave (UK)