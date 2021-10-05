Baby Alligator Found Roaming Around Michigan Street

A baby alligator was found in the middle of a Michigan road on Sunday (October 3).

According to FOX 2, Michigan police are looking for the owner of a baby alligator that was found roaming around in Riverview.

Officers were called to the area of Marsha Street and Hale Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived at the area, a 2-foot long alligator was found wandering around the road.

The officers captured the baby alligator and took it into custody. The reptile is now with a local reptile expert as police figure out where the gator came from and who it belongs to.

Owning an alligator in Michigan is legal, but the rules change on what type of animals you can own depending on where you live within the state. For Riverview, the ownership of a pet alligator is not prohibited.

Here is what the Riverview city ordinance says about owning a wild animal:

"No person shall own, keep, have charge of, shelter, feed, harbor or take care of any wild animal, wild fowl, farm animals, whether domesticated or not, vicious domestic animals, or pigeons, except for the orderly keeping of racing pigeons which are registered with the American Racing Pigeon Union, the International Federation of American Homing Pigeon Fanciers or the National Pigeon Association, within the corporate limits of the city."

Anyone with information on the wandering alligator is asked to call the police at 734-281-4216.