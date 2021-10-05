BIA Brings The Luxury To The BET Hip Hop Awards

BIA brought the luxury vibes to the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards stage.

With a performance set covered in money green light, gold everything and a velvet couch, BIA, one of hip-hop's newest female rappers, showed up and showed out.

The "Whole Lotta Money" rapper brought out Atlanta rap legend, Lil Jon –– whose classic catalogue includes the southern krunk anthem "Bia Bia" –– for her debut set at BET's hip-hop award show.

The rap legend hyped the newcomer through her performance of her song "BIA" from her 2020 project entitled For Certain.

The "Automatic" rapper donned a diamond-studded ensemble, blonde bantu hairdo, and of course a pair of Bottega heels to match.