BIA Brings The Luxury To The BET Hip Hop Awards

By Regina Park

October 6, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

BIA brought the luxury vibes to the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards stage.

With a performance set covered in money green light, gold everything and a velvet couch, BIA, one of hip-hop's newest female rappers, showed up and showed out.

The "Whole Lotta Money" rapper brought out Atlanta rap legend, Lil Jon –– whose classic catalogue includes the southern krunk anthem "Bia Bia" –– for her debut set at BET's hip-hop award show.

The rap legend hyped the newcomer through her performance of her song "BIA" from her 2020 project entitled For Certain.

The "Automatic" rapper donned a diamond-studded ensemble, blonde bantu hairdo, and of course a pair of Bottega heels to match.

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

BIA stormed the airwaves over the summer with the melodic hit "Whole Lotta Money" that encourages getting dressed up, even just to go to the bodega and blocking out jealousy. The rapper, who's signed to Pharrell Williams' I Am Other record label, earned a feature from Nicki Minaj on the remix to the hit.

