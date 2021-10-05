Canned Dog Food Recalled Due To Elevated Levels Of Vitamin D

Fromm Family Foods issued a voluntary recall for over 5,000 cases of canned dog food shipped to pet stores across the country. The recalled products include Four-Star Shredded Beef in Gravy Entrée, Four-Star Shredded Chicken in Gravy Entrée, Four-Star Shredded Pork in Gravy Entrée, and Four-Star Shredded Turkey in Gravy Entrée. All the products were sold in 12-ounce cans and have a best-by date of August 2024.

The company said that an analysis revealed that the dog food had elevated levels of vitamin D.

"We have identified and isolated the error, and in addition to our existing safety process, we have put corrective actions into place to prevent this from happening again," Fromm Family Foods said in its recall notice.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, too much vitamin D can be harmful to dogs.

"Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction," the agency said in the recall notice.

The FDA said that consumers should stop feeding the recalled food to their dogs immediately and return it for a full refund.