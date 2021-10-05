Darius Rucker Remembers The Time He Paid A Man's Bar Tab In New TikTok

By Kelly Fisher

October 5, 2021

It’s not every day you wake up and remember that a country star paid your bar tab the night before.

That’s what Darius Rucker did for a man who shared his encounter with the singer on TikTok. The 7-second video shows Joe Bryson “waking up and remembering (Darius) Rucker paid off my bar tab last night.” It breaks to a clip of the two of them together in the bar. Bryson tagged the country star in his caption, adding: “I owe you $48.”

Rucker shared his reaction to Bryson's TikTok, which originally posted in May, on Monday (October 4), when Facebook and Instagram experienced outages. The “Beers And Sunshine” singer smiled and exclaimed “oh, I remember this guy,” as he watches the TikTok. Rucker added of the bar tab, with a laugh: “It was big!” Rucker's post has since garnered more than 1,000 comments and more than 145,200 likes as of publication time on Tuesday (October 5). Watch the country star react to the man's TikTok here:

@dariusrucker

#duet with @joebryson_ Since Facebook and Instagram are down 🤣 #nashville #countrymusic #yourwelcome

♬ original sound - Joe Bryson

Rucker played the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas last month. Fans had a chance to relive the festival with a two-night television special over the weekend, on October 2 and October 3.

