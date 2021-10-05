Dave Grohl's been reminiscing about his time in Nirvana a lot lately in honor of Nevermind's 30th anniversary, and in a recent interview he told the sweet story about his 12-year-old daughter Harper asking about Kurt Cobain.

“She said, ‘Dad, how old were you when you were in this band?’ I said, ‘Well I was probably 21 or 22 when we recorded it’ and then she said, ‘What was Kurt like?’" he recalled. “I said, ‘He was really sweet, you know, he was kind of shy, a little reserved and could be sort of quiet’. She said, ‘Was he shy to people he didn’t know or to people he did know?’ and I said, ‘Well, a little bit of both.'"

“She said, ‘Wow, that’s really interesting that someone that could be so shy could write these songs and stand in front of hundreds of thousands of people and sing them,’" Grohl continued. "I thought what a beautiful insight for a 12-year-old…. she was asking me about my life then because she wanted to understand it through the music.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he talked about listening to Nirvana's music with his daughters. “There was a long time when a song would come on and I would just turn it off,” he admitted. “I don’t want to hear that. It would bring back lots of difficult memories."

“But now I’ll be driving with my kids in the car and a Nirvana song will come on, and they will start singing it and they know the words," Grohl added. "We don’t listen to it at home, but somehow it’s become a part of their lives now, and it’s cool.”