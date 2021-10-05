Delicious Food Creations At This Year's Arizona State Fair
By Ginny Reese
October 5, 2021
The Arizona State Fair runs all month long, and you can grab some delicious food creations! ABC 15 reported that this year is fair has tasty creations like a flaming hot Cheetos pizza and a dole whip taco.
Start your night off with a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos pizza at Enzo‘s pizzeria. This show-stopping creation comes with a pizza crust topped with sauce, cheese, and a bed of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
The dole whip taco is definitely the dessert that you want to try this year. The pineapple flavored soft serve ice cream comes in a watermelon slice “taco shell.” If the taco shell doesn’t seem good, you can just get a heaping tower of dairy free dole whip in a cone. Get it all at the Nitro Dole Whip stand.
Visit the Arizona State Fair at 1826 W. McDowell Road in Phoenix. The hours are Wednesday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m., Friday from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
General admission tickets are $10 to $12. Kids 5 and under get in free. Parking is $8 to $25, depending on location.