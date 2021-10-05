Detroit Post Office Renamed In Honor Of Aretha Franklin

By Hannah DeRuyter

October 5, 2021

"Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives" Premiere Concert - 2017 Tribeca Film Festival
Photo: Getty Images

A Detroit Post Office posthumously honored the Queen of Soul on Monday (October 4).

According to The Associated Press, Aretha Franklin was honored at the formerly named Fox Creek post office. The post office will now be known as the "Aretha Franklin Post Office Building."

The post office is located in her hometown of Detroit at 12711 E. Jefferson Avenue. Elected officials, those in the postal office and members of Franklin's family all gathered in front of the newly named building on Monday to celebrate.

"Her legacy lives on in her music, in her family. But we have added to that list of her legacy. A post office with her name on it," said Democratic Michigan Congresswoman and friend of Franklin's, Brenda Lawrence.

Lawrence was responsible for introducing the bill in Congress, which former President Donald Trump signed in January of this year.

The legendary icon died in Detroit in 2018 at 76 years old.

Lawrence tweeted about Monday's dedication ceremony, saying:

"In Jan, my bill to rename the USPS Fox Creek Station in Detroit after Aretha Franklin was signed into law. With her family/friends, we hosted a dedication ceremony today to honor the Queen of Soul. This building will always stand as a reminder that we all deserve a little RESPECT"
