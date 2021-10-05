Facebook Says A 'Faulty Configuration Change' Caused Major Outage

By Bill Galluccio

October 5, 2021

Facebook,Instagram And WhatsApp Experience Global Outage
Photo: Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized for a major outage that took down Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger on Monday (October 4).

"Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today -- I know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about," Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook account.

The social media company provided details about what happened, blaming the outage on "configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers."

"This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt," Facebook Vice President of Infrastructure Santosh Janardhan wrote in a blog post.

Janardhan said that there is no evidence the outage was not the result of a cyber attack or caused intentionally by somebody who works for Facebook.

"We want to make clear that there was no malicious activity behind this outage — its root cause was a faulty configuration change on our end. We also have no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime," Janardhan explained.

Not only did the outage take down Facebook's sites and apps, but it also impacted the company's employees. A WhatsApp employee told NBC News that most of their internal systems were down and that the conference rooms, which are secured with digital locks, were inaccessible during the outage.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.