Foo Fighters, Tame Impala To Headline Innings Festival

Innings Festival swung for the fences and hit a homerun with its lineup. The baseball-themed festival is in its fourth year and secured Foo Fighters and Tame Impala as headliners.

The two-day event is set to take place at the beach and arts park grounds in Tempe, Arizona on February 26 and 27. St. Vincent, Billy Strings, Caamp, Dashboard Confessional, White Reaper, The Dip, Del Water Gap, Girlhouse, Almost Monday, and an “All-Star Baseball Jam” hosted by former MLB pitcher Jake Peavy will join the Foos on February 26, while My Morning Jacket Black Pumas, Fitz and the Tantrums, Matt & Kim, Nothing But Thieves, Jade Bird, Low Cut Connie, Briscoe, and Sydney Sprague fill out the February 27 bill Tame Impala is headlining. A number of MLB stars will also make appearances.

Get ticket info at Inning Festival's official website and see the announcement below.