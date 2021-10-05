Georgia Ranks Among The Safest States For Children Online

Georgia may have dwindled a few spots in the ranking of safest states for children online — but it still makes the Top 10.

That’s according to CenturyLinkQuote, which released a study showing that Georgia ranks No. 8 in the nation when it comes to online safety for kids. The state is down just a few spots from its No. 5 ranking in 2020, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. CenturyLinkQuote shows, among other data contributing to the rankings, that Georgia has 11 cyberbullying and sexting laws, while most states have an average of eight. Fox 5 Atlanta also noted that Georgia is below the national average when it comes to child victims of internet crimes.

Find out more — including how their team compiled the rankings — from the full report here.

Separately, SafeWise, a hub for crime and safety information, ranked the safest cities within the state. Its team focused on broader offenses than cybercrime, including violent and property crimes: “The level of concern in Georgia has risen almost 10% in the last year. But violent crime in The Peach State remains below the national and regional average. And property crime has dropped steadily since 2019.”

These are the Top 10 safest cities in Georgia, according to SafeWise, from the 20-city list: