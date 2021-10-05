Here's Why A Georgia TikTok User Ate Chipotle In All 50 States

An ambitious (and hungry) Georgia man strived to go viral on TikTok.

So, he packed his bags and embarked on a journey to eat a Chipotle burrito in every state.

Wyatt Moss, of Alpharetta, traveled the country with a group of friends, chronicling their adventures on the social media app. “This video took 50 days, 18,000 miles of driving, 9 flights, and lots of @chipotle,” Moss captioned his TikTok video when he presented it to his followers last month.

It turns out, it all paid off.

After Moss posted videos from his trip on TikTok, he achieved his title as the 15th member of the Chipotle Creator Class, Atlanta-based CBS 46 reports on Tuesday (October 5).

Chipotle explains that the program “supercharges some of the brand's most influential creators through exclusive perks and partnerships to help shape the future of Chipotle.” It all started with 14 founding members, and Chipotle sought one “superfan” to take the 15th spot. Superfan hopefuls were tasked with “making a creative Chipotle-themed TikTok video” using specific hashtags. After Chipotle officials gathered entires and the 14-member Creator Class cast its votes, the “creator with the highest score from the Creator Class (won) the 15th slot in the Chipotle Creator Class, plus extra perks,” according to Chipotle.

Watch Moss eat Chipotle around the U.S. here: